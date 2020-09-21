Tablighi Jamaat event caused COVID-19 to spread to 'many persons' : MHA to Rajya Sabha

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to "many persons".

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters since March 29.

"However, regarding Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad, the investigation is underway," he said in a written reply.

s reported by Delhi Police, despite guidelines and orders issued by various authorities in pursuance of the outbreak of COVID-19, a huge gathering assembled inside a closed premises over a protracted period of time and without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitisers.

"This also caused the spread of Coronavirus infection amongst many persons," the minister said.