Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

A total of 2,550 foreign nationals, who were blacklisted for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities, will be banned from travelling to India for ten years, MHA officials told news agency PTI.

The Home Ministry blacklisted those foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in violation of visa rules.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the action after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

Action against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was first taken after over 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, belonging to the Islamic organisation were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin soon after the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March.

Several of these members had tested positive for coronavirus.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to combat the coronavirus outbreak in India.

