 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Switzerland, India working to create innovation platform; seeks to accelerate bilateral ties: Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

In an interview with PTI here, Ralf Heckner said he sees a lot of convergence between both countries when it comes to innovation.

Switzerland is keen to accelerate bilateral ties with India by tapping more trade and investment opportunities, and both countries are also working to create an innovation platform, according to Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner.

Emphasising that his "expectations are very high", he said innovation and a free trade agreement can take the bilateral relations to the next level.

In an interview with PTI here, Heckner said he sees a lot of convergence between both countries when it comes to innovation.

"Switzerland being the most innovative country and more innovations (are) being created in India, what I would like to see is the most strategic innovation relationship. We are working with the Indian government to create an innovation platform that will bring the best universities, IITs and federal institutes of technology in Switzerland together with very innovative Swiss and Indian businesses," he said.

The idea of creating an innovation platform is at an initial stage, and in this regard, a pilot project that is focused on anti-microbial resistance is in progress.

"By the end of the year, we will be presenting our first results when it comes to the pilot project," the Ambassador said, adding that there is also convergence in terms of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).