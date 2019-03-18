App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy, Zomato get notices for delivering non-veg food in restricted areas of Haridwar

Both companies issued apologies for hurting the religious sentiments of the locals and said there won’t be a repeat of such an incident.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy were served notices by the food safety unit of the Uttarakhand Health Department for providing non-vegetarian food at restricted areas of the holy city of Haridwar.

The department claimed that both the food delivery aggregators have flouted bylaws of the city that regulate delivery of non-veg food and thereby hurt the sentiments of the locals as well.

Hardiwar’s deputy food safety officer RS Pal told Speaking to The Times of India: "Locals had complained to city magistrate Jagdish Lal recently. Following which, we were asked to investigate the matter. The two companies failed to show Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence to the teams that had gone to inspect their offices. The firms also had not obtained no-objection certificates from the municipal corporation to deliver non-veg products."

He said further: "The bylaws of Haridwar municipal corporation prohibit sale of non-vegetarian food, including meat and meat products, within the city limits. This also goes to areas such as Kharkari, Har-ki-Pauri, Kankhal, Jawalpuri, Motichur, and Haripur areas of the city."

Both companies reportedly issued apologies for hurting the religious sentiments of the locals and said there won’t be a repeat of such an incident. According to the report, Zomato stated: "We respect the religious sentiments of the holy city and will oblige with the directives set by the authorities."

A Swiggy spokesperson told the paper that they regret delivering non-vegetarian food in the restricted areas of the city. "We have addressed the issue and would like to reiterate that as of March 16, Swiggy is delivering only vegetarian food in Haridwar.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 04:29 pm

