Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner over delay in order: Report

When the restaurant owner intervened, the Swiggy delivery boy shot at his head with the help of his friend. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

A delivery agent of food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy allegedly shot dead the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida over delay in order and absconded.

A case has been registered against the accused and the police are looking to track him down, reported NDTV.

“The delivery boy killed the restaurant owner because there was delay in getting the order ready,” police officer Vishal Pandey said. Three teams of police have been formed to catch the delivery agent, he added.

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Sunil Agarwal who owned a restaurant inside a residential complex called Mitra.

On August 31, the Swiggy delivery agent came to the restaurant to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi, as per the report. While the chicken biryani was ready, a worker at the restaurant told the delivery boy that the other order would take some time, it said.

Following this, both started arguing and the delivery agent allegedly verbally abused the restaurant employee, said the report.

When Sunil intervened between them to end the argument, the accused allegedly shot at his head with the help of his friend.

Sunil was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"I was called (by the restaurant staff) to say their owner was shot. When I reached, he was still breathing. I first dialled 100 and then for an ambulance. But later, we took him to hospital in our vehicle," Rakesh Nagar, who lives near the restaurant, was quoted as saying.