Swift economic recovery critical to limiting Indian banks' loan losses: Fitch Ratings

Indian banks are likely to face a tough operating environment in the near term as stressed loans and write-offs are set to increase due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, said Fitch Ratings on October 6.

However, a swift economic recovery will be critical to limiting the banks' loan losses in what is likely to be a protracted period of weakness in the asset-quality cycle, the American credit rating agency added.

Revising India’s (BBB-/Negative) growth forecast for the year ending March 2021 (FY21) to -10.5 percent in September, from -5 percent previously, Fitch expects growth to rebound to 11 percent in FY2022.

3-Point Analysis | 8 core sector industries continue to contract: Will this delay economic recovery?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The rating agency doesn't expect the GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels until Q1FY22 as limited room for fiscal support, fragilities in the financial system and a continued rise in COVID-19 cases are hampering a normalisation in activity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to undertake a one-time restructuring exercise of loans affected by the pandemic, aiming to provide relief in terms of bad loan recognition and provisioning.

However, this "exercise could leave the sector saddled with a high bad-loan burden over the next few years if restructured loans do not perform according to agreed milestones," the agency added.

Accordiong to the central bank's data, Indian banks wrote off nearly $85 billion over FY14-FY19, of which state-owned banks contributed nearly 80 percent.

Fitch claims the economic stress this time around is set to be deeper and more broad-based, which could make restructuring more challenging.

"Execution risk remains high, notwithstanding the safeguards built in by RBI in terms of tighter timelines, penal provisioning and more monitoring by the expert committee of loans beyond Rs 15 billion (Rs 1,500 crores)," said Fitch.

"Timelines are short, since banks need to identify and agree upon a resolution plan by December 2020, including small retail loans and loans to micro enterprises and SMEs which will sit outside the committee’s purview," Fitch added.

Meanwhile, authorities expect the banks to implement resolution plans by June 2021. The relatively short timeline will add to implementation difficulties, particularly given that bankruptcy courts are not admitting fresh cases until December - a deadline that we believe will be further extended. Indian banks have a chequered record on the recovery and resolution of stressed loans.

The agency also noted that the authorities' proposal of capital injection of $2.7 billion for state banks in late September is yet to be implemented and appears inadequate in the context of the asset-quality challenges expected over the next 12 to 24 months.

"Without adequate capital, state banks may be forced to curtail lending growth, allowing private banks to gain market share in the medium term," it said.