Sweet, savoury and high: Pani puri seller caught selling marijuana in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Mahadevapura police have arrested a Pani puri vendor, 46-year old Poorna Goku, for selling marijuana to a bunch of his trusted clients.

About 3.7 kg of marijuana was seized from Goku and the police suspect that Goku made a profit of Rs 5,000 on weekdays and almost double over the weekends.

A report by The Hindu, quoted the police saying that Goku, a resident of West Bengal, came to Bengaluru to earn a living by selling pani puri on the roadside.

Apart from selling pani puri, he resorted to selling marijuana as a side business. The incident came to light on Friday morning when head constable Mohan Kumar and constable Venkatesh were on patrol duty, and they noticed a crowd around Goku’s pani puri stall at 8 in the morning. On closer look, they figured out that some customers were acting strangely.

After rounding them up, their suspicions were confirmed that they were under the influence of drugs.

The police statement stated that the customers initially claimed that they had come to eat chaat, after which the police pretended to leave the spot.

After walking a short distance, the police waited in hiding to confirm their suspicions. Later, the police laid a trap and caught Goku red-handed, selling marijuana to customers. His customers, however, managed to escape.

Goku later confessed that he used to smuggle marijuana from his hometown every month and he earned more profit from selling marijuana than pani puri.

As per the police, most of Goku’s customers were people employed in the private sector and IT companies in and around Mahadevapura.