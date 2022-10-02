English
    'Swayampurna Goa' initiative inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj concept: CM Pramod Sawant

    Sawant was addressing a state-level function held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
    Source: (screengrab from Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)

    Source: (screengrab from Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)

    The 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative has drawn inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Gram Swaraj, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday and expressed hope that the coastal state will become self-sufficient in days to come.

    Sawant was addressing a state-level function held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Under the 'Swayampurna Goa' programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra' who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

    Gram Swaraj was a special term coined by Mahatma Gandhi to promote conversion of every village into a self-efficient autonomous entity where all the systems and facilities for a dignified living are available.

    Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Swachh Bharat Mission, which was on the lines of a slogan for cleanliness given by Mahatma Gandhi.

    On October 2, 2020, the Goa government started the 'Swayampurna Goa' mission, which was inspired by Gandhiji's concept of Gram Swaraj. The state government is working on the mission in every village panchayat, he said.

    “I am confident that Goa will be swayampurna (self-sufficient) in days to come,” Sawant said.

    The chief minister further said everyone should contribute towards the prime minister's resolve for “Navabharat” (New India).

    Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, who hails from Goa, was among dignitaries present on the occasion.
    PTI
    Tags: #CM pramod sawant #Goa
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 10:34 am
