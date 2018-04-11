App
Apr 11, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Swaraj takes up denial of entry to Indian students in Georgia

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today took up with her Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze the issue of Indian students being denied entry into that country despite having valid visas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today took up with her Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze the issue of Indian students being denied entry into that country despite having valid visas.

Janelidze assured me that he would look into the matter personally and resolve it, Swaraj said in a tweet.

“@SushmaSwaraj Why Georgian Government denying entry for Indian students in Georgia even after having valid D3 visa. Deported Students and their parents want to meet you. Please suggest the time and place where we can meet to discuss the issue. #SOS,” said a tweet by one Prashant Kamlakar.

Responding to the tweet, the external affairs minister said that she was aware of the issue and the Indian Embassy had taken up the matter.

“I have spoken to His Excellency Mr Mikheil Janelidze, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. He assured me that he will look into this matter personally and resolve this,” Swaraj said in a late evening tweet.

Reacting to another tweet on a missing Indian family in the US, the Union minister said she has asked for a report in the incident from the Indian Consular General in San Francisco. The family was on a road trip from San Francisco to Portland.

