Swaraj meets Netherlands Queen, discusses financial inclusion in India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during which the two leaders discussed growing financial inclusion in India. Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.
Yesterday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.“EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who is also a Special Advocate of the UN Secretary General for Inclusive Finance for Development. Leaders talked about growing financial inclusion in India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
