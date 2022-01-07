Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves.

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I'm taking all necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all," Bhasker added.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).