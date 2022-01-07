MARKET NEWS

Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Swara Bhasker said.

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves.

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I'm taking all necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all," Bhasker added.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Swara Bhasker
first published: Jan 7, 2022 11:06 am

