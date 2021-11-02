MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Swapna Suresh gets bail in gold smuggling case

The Kerala high court order is expected to lead to Swapna Suresh's release from prison, as she has already secured bail in the cases filed by the Customs Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Kerala High Court, on November 2, granted bail to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case. The bail has been granted to her on a bail bond of Rs 25 lakh, along with two solvent sureties, news agency ANI reported.

The bail was issued in the case against Suresh that was registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The high court order is expected to lead to her release from prison, as she has already secured bail in the cases filed by the Customs Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Notably, Suresh has been lodged behind the bars for over the past 15 months. She was arrested on July 12, 2020.

Apart from Suresh, the HC has also granted bail to other accused - Mohammed Shafi P, Jalal A.M., Rabins Hammed, Ramees K.T., Sharafudeen K and Mohammed Ali, reports said.

The smuggling scam came to light on July 5, 2020, when 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores was seized by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

The smuggled gold was seized from the diplomatic baggage, allegedly perpetrated by a group involving former consulate employee, P Sarith Kumar, and political lobbyist, Swapana Suresh, and aided by powerful bureaucrats.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kerala gold smuggling case #NIA #Swapna Suresh #UAPA
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:06 pm

