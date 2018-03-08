App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 08, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swamy for probe against fin min official allegedly gifted gold by Nirav Modi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe against a senior Finance Ministry official whom billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly gifted gold worth Rs one crore on Diwali last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe against a senior Finance Ministry official whom billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly gifted gold worth Rs one crore on Diwali last year.

Without naming the official, Swamy claimed that the servant of this bureaucrat , who resides in Moti Bagh in the posh NDMC area, opened the "gift' in front of other officers who were visiting this government official to exchange Diwali greetings.

The official later wrongly donated the gift in the 'Toshkhana' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Swamy claimed.

The former union minister urged the prime minister to consider directing the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the matter, besides registering a fresh case against Nirav Modi under the Prevention of Corruption Act in this connection.

related news

Also, the MP said a case should be registered against the public servant for not reporting the offence relating to illegal gratification and clandestine deposit of gold in the Toshakhana causing disappearance of evidence.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choski, promoter of Gitanjali Group, are accused in the Rs 12,600-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

The letter comes a day after 'The Wire', an independent online publication, had claimed that Union Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia received two gold biscuits of 20 grams each from a mystery giver during Diwali in 2016 but he did not order an investigation into the identity and motive of the individual who evidently sought to influence him.

Adhia was quoted in the article as saying that he had got certain precious gifts but he did not accept it as it was against the Conduct Rules. "Since they were delivered at my house in my absence, I could not even refuse to accept them. And it is difficult for me to identify who sent these gifts for me now.

"I, therefore, want to surrender these gifts to the government which can be deposited in the Toshakhana for disposal through auction or as per rules. The list of items being surrendered is as follows: One new iPhone 7 and two gold biscuits of 20 grams each (MMTC mark)".

These items, Adhia told The Wire, were accordingly sent to the Toshakhana of the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) "as per the directions of the Cabinet Secretary.

tags #Current Affairs #PNB

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC