PM Modi launches SWAMITVA scheme: 10 key points to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi October 11 launched the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. The aim is to enable villagers to use a property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

Below are key details on what the SVAMITVA (ownership) scheme is about and who will be the key beneficiaries, among other things.



1. The property will enable around one lakh property holders from six states to download their property cards through an SMS link. Physical distribution of property cards will follow.

2. Beneficiaries will have a right and a legal document of owning their houses.

3. These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

4. Property cards under SVAMITVA scheme will clear the way to buy and sell the property without any dispute for the villagers.

5. After getting the property card, easy access to loans from banks on their (beneficiaries') houses would be ensured.

6. Property cards will become a great medium to end many disputes in villages.

7. With the new technology like using drones in mapping and survey, accurate land records of every village can be created.

8. ‘SVAMITVA Scheme' will help in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system for which efforts are underway for the past 6 years.

9. 'SVAMITVA' scheme will make village management easier for gram panchayats in a systematic way like municipalities and municipal corporations.

10. The property is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country.

Apart from launching the 'SVAMITVA' scheme, PM Modi also spoke on how rural people in India were benefitted with other government schemes like having a bank account, electricity connection, access to toilets, getting a gas connection, having a pucca house and a piped drinking water connection.