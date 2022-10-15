Swachhata campaign: AIIMS starts special drive to clear items awaiting disposal

The AIIMS here has launched a drive to clear items awaiting disposal, including old files and records, as well as take up sanitation, repair and maintenance works as part of the central government’s month-long campaign focused on clean workplaces.

The ’Special Campaign 2.0’ was launched on October 2 by the Centre for ensuring cleanliness, including disposal of scrap, and reducing pendency in government offices and departments.

In an order ’Launch of Special Swachhata Campaign 2.0 for cleanliness in AIIMS, New Delhi’, issued on October 13, the institute’s Director Dr M Srinivas has listed the activities that will be implemented over the next 10 days.

Old office records and files will be weeded out, according to the manual of office procedures, and administrative in-charges, including the chief’s of centres and heads of departments, will go to areas under their control and monitor cleanliness and sanitation there, the order stated.

The cafeteria and hostel mess will also be deep cleaned and special focus will be on maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and food safety, it stated and added that the engineering department will take up repair and maintenance work in all areas, including residential, with a special focus on aesthetics.

The order stated that special focus will be on the hygiene and cleanliness of public and patient toilets. Posters, wherever required to be placed, will be on designated notice boards only and no almirahs, equipment, scrap will be kept in corridors, it stated.

”A special condemnation drive shall be taken up in all areas to clear any items which are awaiting condemnation. A detailed inventory of all such items shall be prepared and at least three faculty members shall sign on the same certifying that the said items are fit for condemnation based on objective criteria or service reports of maintenance agencies, etc,” the order stated.

This list shall be immediately forwarded to the linked store section for organising a special condemnation drive, and till such time the condemnation is done, the items will be held in designated yards or in the vacant space in the basement, it stated.

Administrative in-charges of all areas will have to share images of pre and post the ’swatchhata’ drive on contentprovider@aims.edu for hosting them on the ’AIIMS Swatchhata Wall.

They have to also submit a report on the activities taken up under the ’Special Campaign 2.0’ to the director’s office by October 25 after which surprise assessments of cleanliness in various areas will be carried out by designated teams, the order stated.