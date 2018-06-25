App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Swachh survey 2018: 8 out of 10 worst performing cities are from West Bengal

The Swachh Survekshan 2018 assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies, impacting 40 crore citizens, and was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the ten worst performing cities in the recently concluded Swachh Survekshan 2018 were from West Bengal, including last ranked Bhadreswar, in a list of 485 cities. The Bhadreswar town, in WB's Hooghly district, managed to score just 448.33 points out of a total 4,000 points, and stood last in a list of 485 cities, having a population of more than one lakh, that were surveyed.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on the other end of the spectrum, had notched up 3,707.01 points out of 4,000.

Of the ten worst cities that made up the rear, only Simari Bakhtiyarpur (Bihar) at rank 482 with 550.07 points and Chandbali at 479 with 586.71 points were from outside WB.

Bankura, at 484th spot, North Barrackpore at rank 483, Champdani at rank 481, Bansberia at 480, Khardah, Baidaybati and Panihati at ranks 478, 477 and 476 respectively completed the list of ignominy for the eastern state.

The top ten cities comprised Indore, Bhopal (3688.94 points), Chandigarh (3649.38), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (3597.19), Vijayawada (3580.24), Tirupati (3575.8), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (3546.5), Mysore (3539.58), Navi Mumbai (3536.23) and Pune (3471.34 points).

Among the states, Jharkhand took first position while Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bagged second and third place.

The awards were given away by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand function held in Indore yesterday.

The exercise was undertaken by 2,700 assessors between January 4 and March 10 this year and feedback from a record number of 37.66 lakh citizens was collected.

Apart from this, 53.58 lakh Swachhata Apps were downloaded and the total number of interactions on the apps by citizens were around 1.18 crore.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 08:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #west bengal

