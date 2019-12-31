App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swachh Survekshan League 2020: Indore cleanest city for 4th time in a row

The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row while Kolkata was worst performer in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on December 31.

In the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh, Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September) of 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020'.

The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Vodara was ranked fourth, followed by Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Greater Mumbai, Allahabad and Lucknow.

Among cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first while second and third positions were grabbed by Jhansi Cantt board and Jalandhar Cantt Board respectively in the second quarter.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board in Hyderabad was worst performer among other cantonment boards.

According to the survey, Kolkata grabbed lowest position in cleanliness in the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh in the second quarter.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indore

