Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards: Indore is the cleanest Indian city fifth time in a row

For the 5th time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore city under the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 award on November 20 has been declared as India's cleanest city.

Gujarat's Surat grabbed the second position and Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada third as the Centre announced the results of its 2021 annual cleanliness award on November 20.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the awards at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. As many as 4,320 cities participated in the 2021 edition of the survey. The President congratulated the people of the country, saying there has been a massive change in the thought process towards cleanliness.

Mineral-rich Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country’s cleanest state. The holy city of Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has topped the list of the cleanest Ganga towns category.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. It was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The first survey was undertaken in 2016 and covered 73 cities (53 cities with a population of over a million, and all state capitals); by 2020 the survey had grown to cover 4242 cities and was said to be the largest cleanliness survey in the world. The surveys are carried out by Quality Council of India.

The survey is carried out by the Quality Council of India, which in 2020 covered 4242 cities and towns, In include 5 Lakhs+ ULB Document Evidence captured, 24 Lakhs+ Geotagged Photos captured from field and feedback from 1.9 crore people.

Survey in 2020 was weighted on 6000 points. The criteria and weightages for different components of sanitation related aspects used for the survey were:

-Service Level Progress-1300 marks

-Citizen feedback – 1500 marks

-Direct observation – 1500 marks

-GFC (SWM) 1,000 Marks; ODF /ODF+ / ODF++ 500 Marks

-Average ranking of Quarterly Assessments (April 2019 to June 2019, July 2019 to Sep 2019, Oct 2019 to Dec 2019)-200 Marks.