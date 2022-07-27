'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar': Centre steps up effort to track coastal pollution

This year on September 17, the government, along with other voluntary organisations and the local society, will run a cleanliness campaign "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar" along India's entire coastline.

Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar is a campaign aimed at saving the blue economy.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for M/o Earth Sciences and M/o Science & Technology, said on Wednesday in Lok Sabha: "National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), an attached office of MoES, has collaborated with leading oceanography institutes of the world. NCCR is working with the institute, including JAMSTEC, Japan; CeFAS, United Kingdom; NIVA, Norway, for research programs like Marine Spatial Planning, Marine Litter Monitoring, Coastal Flooding, and preparing an action plan.

NCCR is also collecting real-time information on coastal water quality by deploying water quality buoys at 10m water depth in coastal waters. The collected data is shared with the State Pollution Control Boards.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has instructed all the coastal State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) of the Union Territories to develop an action plan for the prevention of coastal pollution. NCCR and MoES are assisting SPCBs and PCCs in this exercise.

Additionally, for continuous water quality observations, a network of water quality buoys is being deployed along the coast.

Along with the traditional methods of identification and analysis of biological samples, advanced techniques like the use of molecular tools are being employed.

This campaign will include the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with other social organizations and educational institutions.

The government started a coastal cleanup drive at 75 beaches across the country. A 75-day long campaign was launched on July 3, 2022, to raise awareness about "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar," culminating on "International Coastal Cleanup Day" on September 17, 2022.

Moreover, a mobile app, "Eco Mitram," has been launched to spread awareness about the campaign and also for the common people to voluntary registration for the beach cleaning activity on September 17, 2022.