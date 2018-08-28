App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swachh Bharat, Gram Swaraj projects in focus in BJP CMs meeting

Party sources said the meeting also passed a condolence message commemorating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated a day-long meeting of the party's chief ministers in which it was decided to meet targets of the 'Swachh Bharat' scheme in a time-bound manner.

The ongoing 'Gram Swaraj' project in over 48,000 villages was also discussed in the meeting.

Party sources said the meeting also passed a condolence message commemorating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a leader who brought to fruition the concept of good governance and in whose death the country lost a visionary.

BJP leaders also remembered Vajpayee's work to develop the northeast region and also create three new states as they paid him tributes.

Sources said it was decided in the meeting that the targets set for the 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) project should be met within a specified period.

Leaders also took stock of implementation of seven central welfare schemes, including distribution of cooking gas connection and LED bulbs among the poor and also their coverage under insurance schemes, in over 48000 villages.

The meeting has assumed significance due to the upcoming assembly polls in three BJP-ruled states and the Lok Sabha elections, which are less than eight months away.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.