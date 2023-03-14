 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

The Biden administration in the US has announced that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money from Monday. Federal regulators have stepped to back all SVB deposits.

Amid US administration's move to backstop collapsed Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) despoits, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the developments are "reassuring" and will bring relief to startups.

"SVB resolution is reassuring. (It) will bring relief to startups," Vaishnaw told PTI.

US President Joe Biden on Monday sought to reassure Americans that they can have confidence that the US banking system is "safe" and vowed stricter bank regulation after a string of bank failures raised concerns about the nation's financial stability.