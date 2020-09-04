172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|suspended-since-march-bengaluru-mangaluru-train-to-resume-service-from-today-5799261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suspended since March, Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to resume service from today

The train would resume service from Bengaluru on Friday and from Mangaluru from September 6

Moneycontrol News

Suspended since March after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru are set to resume from September 4.

The train service is part of the three special trains the Railway Board has allowed to operate in the South-Western railway division.

News agency PTI reported that the Yeshwanthpur-Karwar train would begin operations from 6.45 pm on Friday. In the return direction, the train would leave Karwar at 6 pm on Saturday, a press release from the Indian Railways said.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru train would resume service on Friday, while the services from Mangaluru would start on September 6. The train operates four days a week.

The trains would operate until further notice, and people would have to book the tickets in advance, the release said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #special trains

