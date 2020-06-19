Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case

Singh sought statutory bail on the grounds that the charge sheet had not been filed within the 90-day period as prescribed by law
A Delhi court has granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case. This, after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated period, his lawyer told news agency ANI.
Singh, and another accused in the case, Irfan Shafi Mir, had moved the Delhi court on June 17 seeking statutory bail on the grounds that the charge sheet had not been filed within the 90-day period as prescribed by law. Singh's lawyer said no permission had been sought for the extension of the 90-day custody period.
As per their bail application, Singh and Mir were arrested on March 14 and 19 respectively.
Earlier this year on January 11, Singh was caught with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq at a checkpoint along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Mushtaq was reportedly travelling with his associates, including a terrorist who had recently joined militancy in Kashmir. Singh was reportedly ferrying the militants out of the Valley.
