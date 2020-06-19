App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case

Singh sought statutory bail on the grounds that the charge sheet had not been filed within the 90-day period as prescribed by law

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)
File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)

A Delhi court has granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case. This, after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated period, his lawyer told news agency ANI.

Singh, and another accused in the case, Irfan Shafi Mir, had moved the Delhi court on June 17 seeking statutory bail on the grounds that the charge sheet had not been filed within the 90-day period as prescribed by law. Singh's lawyer said no permission had been sought for the extension of the 90-day custody period.

As per their bail application, Singh and Mir were arrested on March 14 and 19 respectively.

Close

Earlier this year on January 11, Singh was caught with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq at a checkpoint along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Mushtaq was reportedly travelling with his associates, including a terrorist who had recently joined militancy in Kashmir. Singh was reportedly ferrying the militants out of the Valley.

His arrest had given rise to questions within the security establishment regarding the extent of his connection with the terrorists. It had also turned a spotlight on the various high-profile cases that he has handled, including the one dealing with the 2001 Parliament attack.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Davinder Singh #India

