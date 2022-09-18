English
    Suspected drone activity in J-K's Samba, searches carried out

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    A massive search operation was carried out by the police and CRPF in several forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district following information about a suspected drone activity, a senior police official said on Sunday.

    However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 7:30 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj told PTI.

    He said information was received that an “illegal flying object”, believed to be a Pakistani drone, hovered for over five minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba at around 7:25 pm on Saturday.

    Bhardawaj said a joint combing operation was immediately launched with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone.

    “The searches continued till late in the night and resumed with the first light of the day, covering the entire over five-km radius from the scene of the citing,” the officer, who led the search operation in the villages including Chakwal and Bandrali in the close vicinity of Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said.
