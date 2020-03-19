App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital, dies

The man was brought by the airport authorities and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said, adding that his samples had already been taken for testing.

Representative image

A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the Safdarjung Hospital here on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted there by the airport authorities, police said. While police said he was aged 35, a Health Ministry statement said the man 23-year-old.

The sources said the man forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the building.

The sources said the man forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the building.

According to the Health Ministry, man was living in Australia's Sydney for the past one year and arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

On reaching the airport, he mentioned headache as the chief complaint in his self-reporting form.

He was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital where he reached around 9 pm, the ministry said, adding that he was taken to the seventh floor of the hospital for evaluation.

When doctors reached there, he wasn't found there.

Meanwhile, another doctor coming out of the building at the ground floor observed a body lying on the floor at 9.15 pm, the statement said.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

