you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

China-returned doctor, suspected of being affected from Coronavirus, kept in isolation in Jaipur

A doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China, was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur on the suspicion of being affected by Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday.

He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China, was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here on the suspicion of being affected by coronavirus.

Directions were given to conduct a screening of all the family members of the patient, he added.

In an official statement, the minister said a blood sample of the patient was sent to the National Virology Laboratory in Pune.

He added that a total of 18 people from four districts of the state had returned to the country from China and the respective district chiefs and medical officers were directed to keep them under surveillance for 28 days.

Sharma also urged the Union health minister to make the screening facility available at the international terminals of various airports in the country.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

