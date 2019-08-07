Sushma Swaraj was great statesman, eloquent orator: Sharad Pawar

"Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me 'Sharad Bhau'," Sharad Pawar tweeted.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on August 6 expressed shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. "Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me 'Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted.
"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person," Pawar tweeted.
Swaraj (67) passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night.
Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates hereSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:13 am