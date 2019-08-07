Sushma Swaraj was great statesman, eloquent orator: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on August 6 expressed shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. "Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me 'Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted.

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person," Pawar tweeted.

Swaraj (67) passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night.