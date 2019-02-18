Sushma Swaraj visits Morocco to consolidate strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived at Moroccon capital Rabat from Bulgaria on her maiden visit to the North African nation where she will met the country's top leaders to discuss ways to consolidate strategic partnership in various sectors of mutual interest.

Swaraj is on a four-day three-nation tour to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain as part of India's efforts to strengthen relations with these three countries and expand avenues of cooperation.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in #Rabat, #Morocco, on her first ever visit to the country. EAM will meet her Moroccan counterpart from @MarocDiplomatie Nasser Bourita and political leadership on this short visit. We attach priority to strengthen our relationship in different sectors," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday and the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to economy, agriculture and health.

In the second leg of her tour to Morocco, the minister will meet her Moroccon counterpart Nasser Bourita. She will also meet Morrocon King Mohammed VI, Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani and Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki.

"The visit is in pursuit of India's objective of enhanced engagement with the Kingdom and will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues," an MEA statement said.

Three MoUs in the areas of counter terrorism, housing and human settlements and youth matters are expected to be signed between India and Morocco during the visit, it said.

Swaraj will also interact with the Indian community in Rabat.