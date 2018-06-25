App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushma Swaraj trolled on Twitter over Lucknow passport row

The Congress on Twitter expressed their support for Sushma Swaraj

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has received abusive comments on Twitter after the row over issuance of passports to an inter-faith couple.

Swaraj was on a visit to to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium last week.

Last week a passport official in Lucknow had allegedly misbehaved with a married couple - Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui - before rejecting their application for a passport. Mehta says the official, Vikas Mishra, asked her husband to convert to Hinduism.

The external affairs minister has been a target of hate on Twitter for taking action against Mishra.


Mishra has been transferred to Gorakhpur. The Regional Passport Office (RPO) has issued the couple's passports. 

The Congress, through their official Twitter handle, expressed their support for the External Affairs Minister. 

First Published on Jun 25, 2018 11:02 am

tags #India #Sushma Swaraj

