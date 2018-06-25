Sushma Swaraj trolled on Twitter over Lucknow passport row

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has received abusive comments on Twitter after the row over issuance of passports to an inter-faith couple.



I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them.

Swaraj was on a visit to to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium last week.

Last week a passport official in Lucknow had allegedly misbehaved with a married couple - Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui - before rejecting their application for a passport. Mehta says the official, Vikas Mishra, asked her husband to convert to Hinduism.

The external affairs minister has been a target of hate on Twitter for taking action against Mishra.

I also demand that Visa Mata @SushmaSwaraj should resign not just from the post, but from politics and should relocate to Himalayas and never come back, ever. June 21, 2018



I have to dig out the tweet where I had written one of the top women whom I admire is @SushmaSwaraj ..no not any more ...she is worst...no admiration any more for her..afyer kidney failure she survived for spoiling India ..? — Raji (@raji7373) June 23, 2018





Biased decision #ISupportVikasMishra shame on you mam...is it effect of your islamic kidney?? — Indra Bajpai (@bajpai_indra) June 22, 2018



Mishra has been transferred to Gorakhpur. The Regional Passport Office (RPO) has issued the couple's passports.

The Congress, through their official Twitter handle, expressed their support for the External Affairs Minister.