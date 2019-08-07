App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushma Swaraj passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that there will be two days of state mourning

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of the state Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

The former Union Minister of External affairs, Swaraj passed away at AIIMS Delhi, in the late-night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there will be two days of state mourning, in a tweet.

Earlier, the minister had tweeted, "Ab bhee yaqeen nahin ho raha ki hamesha dil se muskurakar swagat karne wali saumyata ki rajaneeti ki praneta Sushama ji ab nahin rahin hain (It is hard to believe that Sushma ji, who always welcomed with a smile and a leader of the politics of humbleness, has died.)"

There will be no cultural events during this period in the state. All other govt business and programmes, including the Anganwadi programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, will continue as scheduled, according to news agency ANI.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates here

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

