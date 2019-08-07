Sushma Swaraj passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning

The Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of the state Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

The former Union Minister of External affairs, Swaraj passed away at AIIMS Delhi, in the late-night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.



Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 7, 2019

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there will be two days of state mourning, in a tweet.

Earlier, the minister had tweeted, "Ab bhee yaqeen nahin ho raha ki hamesha dil se muskurakar swagat karne wali saumyata ki rajaneeti ki praneta Sushama ji ab nahin rahin hain (It is hard to believe that Sushma ji, who always welcomed with a smile and a leader of the politics of humbleness, has died.)"

There will be no cultural events during this period in the state. All other govt business and programmes, including the Anganwadi programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, will continue as scheduled, according to news agency ANI.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)