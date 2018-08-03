App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj meets Kazakhstan counterpart, discusses ways to deepen cooperation

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich nations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
No 8 | India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | @SushmaSwaraj | 11.8 million followers (Image:  Reuters)
No 8 | India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | @SushmaSwaraj | 11.8 million followers (Image:  Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held a comprehensive discussion with her Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov on deepening cooperation in areas like trade, energy and defence and security.

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich nations.

"Strategic partners since 2009! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov," Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted.

The two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, energy, Information and Communications Technology, pharma, capacity building and culture, he said.

Swaraj was earlier warmly welcomed by Abdrakhmanov at his office ahead of the delegation-level talks.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 11:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kazakhstan #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.