Sushma Swaraj makes indirect attack on Pakistan, says State should 'stop funding terrorists to save humanity'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on March 1 said it is required of countries that provide a safe haven to extremists to dismantle the infrastructure of terror camps and stop providing shelter and funding to terror organisations.

The Union Minister was addressing the 46th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi on March 1.

Although Swaraj did not take the name of Pakistan, her statement made an indirect attack at the country which is said to back banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is led by the notorious Masood Azhar. The JeM claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14 this year.

Swaraj, who was invited to the OIC meeting as a Guest of Honour, said she carried the greetings of 1.3 billion Indians, including more than 185 million Muslim brothers and sisters. “Our Muslims brothers and sisters are a microcosm of the diversity of India itself,” she added.

In her speech, Swaraj highlighted that the fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion. Swaraj said, “Just as Islam literally means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion and brotherhood.”



India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties between the neighbouring nations have strained further after Indian fighter jets conducted an air strike on JeM’s biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan, early on February 26. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on February 27.

The decision to invite Swaraj was strongly protested by Pakistan. Its Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not even attend the meeting over the OIC’s failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart Swaraj.