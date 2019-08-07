App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj made a lasting impression among the Lankan public: Sri Lankan PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Swaraj's focus on the bilateral relationship while keeping an interest on achieving regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sri lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 7 expressed sorrow at the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that her efforts to achieve regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates here

In a condolence message sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “I have always known Mrs Swaraj as a true friend of Sri Lanka, a neighbour and a relative of Sri Lanka who held a pleasing personality.”

Close

Wickremesinghe said that Swaraj's focus on the bilateral relationship while keeping an interest on achieving regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

related news

During her tenure as the Indian foreign minister, the level of friendship between the two countries achieved greater heights, he said.

Swaraj breathed her last Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #India #Sri Lanka #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.