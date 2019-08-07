Sushma Swaraj made a lasting impression among the Lankan public: Sri Lankan PM

Sri lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 7 expressed sorrow at the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that her efforts to achieve regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

In a condolence message sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “I have always known Mrs Swaraj as a true friend of Sri Lanka, a neighbour and a relative of Sri Lanka who held a pleasing personality.”

Wickremesinghe said that Swaraj's focus on the bilateral relationship while keeping an interest on achieving regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

During her tenure as the Indian foreign minister, the level of friendship between the two countries achieved greater heights, he said.