Sushma Swaraj holds talks with UAE Foreign Minister; leaders vow to consolidate ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors. Swaraj held wide-ranging delegation-level talks with Abdullah, who arrived here yesterday on a week-long tour focussed on boosting energy and trade cooperation.

"Partnership going from strength to strength! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Foreign Minister of UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Leaders exchanged views on consolidating our bilateral relationship across several sectors between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, during his trip, is scheduled to visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Abdullah will also attend an interactive session at the International Council of World Affairs and visit the Akshardham Temple here.

The UAE foreign minister will leave on Wednesday for Ahmedabad where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque among other engagements.

From Ahmedabad, Abdullah will travel to Mumbai where he would participate in a business roundtable interaction with 10-15 selected CEOs of leading Indian companies.

He will also visit Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, before heading home on June 30.

On the last leg of his visit in Bengaluru, he will also visit the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 when the two countries had decided to elevate their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The prime minister had made another successful visit to the UAE in February.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and sixth-largest supplier of its energy needs.