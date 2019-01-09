Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on key bilateral, regional issues

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday held talks with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on a range of key bilateral and regional issues, including the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. Zarif arrived here on a three-day visit on Monday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two ministers deliberated on important bilateral issues and shared perspectives on the regional situation.

It is learnt that the India's import of crude oil from Iran, implementation of the Chabahar port project and the situation in Afghanistan figured in the talks.

Iran is a strategically important country for India in the Gulf region and ties between the two nations were on an upswing in the last couple of years.

In November, the United States provided temporary exemption to India along with a number of other countries from sanctions on import of Iranian oil.

Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil between April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of fiscal 2017-18).

India is also an active partner in development of the Chabahar port in Iran.