Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Afghanistan's Chief Executive

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah and the two leaders held wide-ranging talks on the issues of mutual and regional interests.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

"Taking stock of India-Afghanistan strategic partnership. Continuing the high level exchanges with Afghanistan at every opportunity, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Chief Executive of Afghanistan @afgexecutive Dr Abdullah...," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj met her Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the two leaders discussed stepping up close bilateral ties in development assistance, science and technology, health, defence and security.

Swaraj arrived in Tajik capital Dushanbe to attend the SCO's CHG, which is expected to focus on boosting cooperation in fighting terrorism, besides deliberating on pressing regional and global issues.