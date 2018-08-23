App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj exhorts Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India's solar power sector

India has been promoting the use the solar energy in developing countries and was the leading force behind establishment of the International Solar Alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday urged the Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India in the area of solar power.

"Walking the talk on solar alliance! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and other participants at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas panel discussion on the role of Indian Diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power (sic)," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj's two deputies in the ministry VK Singh and MJ Akbar, minister for power and renewable energy RK Singh also participated at the event.

"The external affairs minister exhorted the Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India in the area of solar power," Kumar said.

related news

India has been promoting the use the solar energy in developing countries and was the leading force behind establishment of the International Solar Alliance.

Meanwhile, Swaraj also met permanent representatives of various countries to the United Nations during their visit to India.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.