you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj demise: Manmohan Singh condoles former external affairs minister's death

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on August 7 expressed shock at the demise of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a great parliamentarian and exceptionally-talented Union minister.

"I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," Singh said in his condolence message.
The former prime minister said Swaraj was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines.

"She was a great Parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government. In her death our country has lost a respected and dedicated leader," he said.

Singh had earlier visited Swaraj's residence and paid his last respects.

Swaraj passed away on August 6 night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

