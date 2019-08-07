Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours; here is her final journey in pictures

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was a stalwart politician and a trailblazer. She passed away late on the night of August 6 because of cardiac arrest Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Union Minister Smriti Irani pays respects to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. After her demise, Smriti had tweeted, "I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us." (Image: PTI) 2/13 Home Minister Amit Shah lays the BJP flag over the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj, at the party HQ in New Delhi. Swaraj, 67, passed away on the night of August 6, 2019, after a massive cardiac arrest. (Image: PTI) 3/13 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath on the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj. Earlier, he had tweeted, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague." (Image: PTI) 4/13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri. (Image: PTI) 5/13 A van carries the mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to the BJP office before her last rites, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/13 Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri and husband Swaraj Kaushal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/13 A Vietnamese delegation, on behalf of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, pay their last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 8/13 Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being wrapped in the Tricolour at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, before her mortal remains were taken to Lodhi crematorium for last rites. (Image: PTI) 9/13 Meanwhile, Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian woman who accidentally crossed over to Pakistan, breaks down while paying tribute to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, during a condolence meeting in Indore. Geeta, who was stranded in Pakistan for nearly 15 years, was rescued and brought back to India after an intervention by Swaraj as the external affairs minister. (Image: PTI) 10/13 BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri and husband Kaushal Swaraj pay respects as state honours are bestowed on the former external affairs minister. (Image: PTI) 11/13 Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains being taken from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to Lodhi Crematorium for last rites. (Image: PTI) 12/13 BJP President Amit Shah pays last respects as state honours are bestowed upon Sushma Swaraj at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 13/13 BJP veteran leaders LK Advani, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen grieving as the last rites are performed at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on Aug 7, 2019 06:50 pm