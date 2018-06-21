App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj calls on Presidents of European Commission, European Parliament

Swaraj will hold wide ranging discussions with the EU leadership and will meet her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in Brussels on the leg of her four-nation tour. Swaraj arrived in Belgium today from Luxembourg on the last leg of her four-nation tour. Earlier, she had visited France and Italy.

"EAM Sushma Swaraj called on President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. The two leaders exchanged views on progress made on the understandings reached during the last India-EU Summit in 2017," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

India and the EU are strategic and natural partners with common values, he said.

Earlier Swaraj called on Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, fintech and digital and space sectors.

"EAM Sushma Swaraj called on Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament in Brussels. Excellent discussions between two of the world's largest democracies to enhance cooperation across different sectors, including parliamentary exchanges," Kumar said in another tweet.

During her stay in Belgium from June 20-23, Swaraj will hold wide ranging discussions with the EU leadership to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership and will meet her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders to further solidify bilateral ties.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 09:44 am

tags #European Commission #India #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.