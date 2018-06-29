App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj assures help to 20 Indians stranded in China

She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa. A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant.

"@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic)," Swaraj tweeted in response.

She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

