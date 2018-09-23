Sushma Swaraj arrives in New York for UN General Assembly session

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived here to represent India at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts.

She will address the General Debate in the morning of September 29.

Swaraj, who arrived here on Saturday, will hold several bilateral and multilateral discussions with her global counterparts as well as with the top UN officials, besides participating in several meetings and discussions throughout the week on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.

"Destination #UNGA73. India's External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj arrives in New York for High Level Segment of @UN," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

The General Debate commences on September 25. World leaders from 193 UN member states will address the global body.

US President Donald Trump will give his second address to the General Assembly on September 25.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said "setting the stage for a week of hectic diplomacy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the #UnitedNations General Assembly and participate in several bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral meetings".

Earlier, following India's acceptance of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal for a meeting, Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.