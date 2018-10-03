App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj, Antonio Guterres discuss UNSC reforms, climate change

Guterres, who arrived here Monday on his maiden visit to India as the head of the world body, also presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the UN's Champions of the Earth Award on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed key issues such as UN Security Council reforms and climate change.

"Working in close synergy with the highest organ of multilateralism. EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomed UNSG @antonioguterres. Had productive discussions on issues related to climate change, UNSC reforms and other areas of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after Swaraj's meeting with Guterres.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 04:09 pm

