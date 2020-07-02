App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mumbai Police to send summons to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for questioning

This will be the first time that Bhansali will be called for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Mumbai Police will be sending summons to noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yashraj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, according to top police sources.

This will be the first time that Bhansali will be called for questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Sharma has been questioned before.

Sources also said that actor Kangana Ranaut and director Shekhar Kapur, who have no direct involvement in the investigation, may be invited to record their statements with the police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #Sushant Singh Rajput

