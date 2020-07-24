Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara premiers tonight: Release time, where to watch for free, and more

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara, a tribute to Sushant Singh who died by suicide on June 14, is adapted from John Green's famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, where Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi play the role of young cancer survivors who fall for each other.

The music has been composed by the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Songs like the title track Dil Bechara, Taare Ginn, Maskhari, Main Tumhara, Khulke Jeene ka are already topping the charts. The book’s Hollywood adaptation of the same name was released in 2014 was a hit. It was directed by Josh Boone and actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the lead role.

Here's Dil Bechara release time and where to watch it for free

Dil Bechara will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India on July 24 at 7.30 pm. Apart from India, it will be available for all users in the USA, UK and Canada.

The movie will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers, said Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India.

So, even if you did not have a paid subscription you can simply download the Disney+ Hotstar app and watch the film.

Announcing the film’s release time, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Instagram, “We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput



Manny is a charming boy who every girl desires. Watch their cute banter in #DilBechara streaming from 7:30 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E0TXz1GkXK

— Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) July 23, 2020

Disney+Hotstar took social media to announce the time of release of the film with the fans. The post read, "Manny is a charming boy who every girl desires. Watch their cute banter in #DilBechara streaming from 7:30 PM tomorrow (sic)."

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Instagram posted a picture remembering the late actor and lit up a Diya at her home temple.



HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are pic.twitter.com/c7MZci4yJ6 — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 22, 2020



Actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018) took social media to share with fans the time of release of Dil Bechara and wrote, "One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara 24th July @ 7:30PM IST on Disney Hotstar (sic)."