Sushant Singh Rajput’s death used as a tool to defame Bollywood: Producers Guild of India

Since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there have been “relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry”, the Producers Guild of India has said in an open letter. It noted that the tragic death has been used by some as a “tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members”.

The death of the “Chhichhore” actor has left the Bollywood shaken with debates on nepotism and hypocrisy.

The organisation has said that the industry is projected to be a "terrible place for outsiders to aspire to, a place that threatens those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality". However, this is untrue, it said.

The Guild accepts that the film industry has its “imperfections” like any other sector. There must always be an ongoing attempt to improve, it added.

“But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality," it states in the letter.

The organisation highlights the positive side of Bollywood and says that it is one of the most important sources of soft power for India.

“The film industry employs hundreds of thousands of people, boosts travel and tourism and is one of the most important sources of soft power for India across the world,” the letter says.

It further states that the film industry has “welcomed and embraced talent from across the country - from the worlds of literature, poetry, art and music - and has drawn them in to create a unique cinematic language. This has ensured that we are one of the few countries in the world to still have a vibrant and thriving local film industry across multiple languages, despite the decades-long onslaught of Hollywood.”

The letter also mentions the contribution by the film industry to national causes in times of need.

It has “readily offered its resources - name recognition, time and funds - whenever called upon to do so, and often even without having to be called upon,” the Guild said.

Hinting at the nepotism theory, the Guild says: “Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual’s talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward.”

The organisation says that the letter is to let all aspirants to the film industry know that “they should not be misled by the clickbait journalism currently being peddled to advance the sensationalized narrative that the film industry is a terrible place to aspire to work in.”

This is a place that “ultimately rewards your talent, work ethic and ability to connect with an audience - regardless of your religion, gender, caste or economic strata,” said the letter.

The letter further says that the threats given to the members are “unacceptable”.

“Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now,” it states.