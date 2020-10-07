172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-rajputs-death-social-media-reacts-to-rhea-chakrabortys-bail-in-drugs-case-5932821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Social media reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's bail in drugs case

Prominent personalities largely came out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty on social media after she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the narcotics case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Rhea Chakraborty
File image: Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court on October 7 granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the narcotics case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The bail was received on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, following three days of questioning and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

NCB has alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Close

Recently, an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team that was re-evaluating Rajput’s post-mortem report, ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death and concluded that he died by suicide. AIIMS doctors termed his death as "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

related news

Prominent personalities largely came out in support of the 28-year-old actor on social media. Here are some of the tweets:

"Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY," Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha, who has previously supported Chakraborty, said on Twitter.

Director, producer and actor Farhan Akhtar said:

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted:

Senior journalist Prem Panicker tweeted:

 
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.