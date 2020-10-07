Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Social media reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's bail in drugs case

The Bombay High Court on October 7 granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the narcotics case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The bail was received on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, following three days of questioning and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

NCB has alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Recently, an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team that was re-evaluating Rajput’s post-mortem report, ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death and concluded that he died by suicide. AIIMS doctors termed his death as "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

Prominent personalities largely came out in support of the 28-year-old actor on social media. Here are some of the tweets:

"Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY," Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha, who has previously supported Chakraborty, said on Twitter.



Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

#RheaChakraborty finally gets bail after a month. She has been the subject of utmost misogynistic vilification, led by some of our major TV news channels ( some of whom tried and trying to change track midway). — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 7, 2020





No one has a case they can make against Rhea Chakraborty. Giving her bail is not a victory - it is too little justice, too long denied.

— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 7, 2020

