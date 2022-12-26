'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered', claims Cooper Hospital employee who witnessed post-mortem

Over two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a Cooper Hospital employee, who witnessed his postmortem has now claimed that the actor did not die by suicide but was rather murdered. In a recent interview, Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), claimed the same and added that there were several marks on the actor’s body and neck.

“When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order," Shah told TV9 as quoted by Timesnownews.com.

Not just this, but the man who conducted the postmortem also alleged that even though he had informed the authorities that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, he was asked to work ‘as per the rules’. “When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," Shah added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His sudden demise had left everyone shocked and disturbed. While the investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. Tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.