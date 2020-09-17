Sushant Singh Rajput death | He was not a Rajput, as Rajputs do not commit suicide: Bihar RJD MLA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav said on September 17 that deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput could not have been a true Rajput, as people from the community do not die by suicide.

Adding to the existent controversy surrounding the Kai Po Che actor’s suicide in June at his Mumbai residence, the lawmaker from Bihar said: “He was not a Rajput, as descendants of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back.”

His comment brings back focus to raging debates surrounding mental health awareness in India, where it is common to link success, will power, money, fame, and the like, to healthy mind.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has several Bollywood hits such as Kedarnath and Dil Bechara to his name, had died by suicide at his Bandra residence during the lockdown. After evoking sympathy and starting discussions on mental health awareness initially, his death turned the course of debates on to murder and foul play. Some alleged he was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.

Rajput, who is a native of Bihar, was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The latter has been grilled several times by investigating agencies since.

A probe on the matter is still on as Rhea and her brother languish in custody after being indicted in a drug abuse angle involving the murder/suicide investigation.

