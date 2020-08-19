Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC orders CBI probe, asks Mumbai police to hand over all evidence

The Supreme Court of India has ordered a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence so far to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its verdict on August 19, the apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI. It said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The top court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for the CBI probe into an FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father who has accused Rhea Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said that jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with the procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.

The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that "political clout" has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput's case.

The Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Chakraborty's counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

After the verdict, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct."

"SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict," Singh added.

Talking to reporters, Bihar DGP said he was very happy. "SC order has strengthened trust people have in the court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered. Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal," the DGP said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

